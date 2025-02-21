The Winery at Bull Run’s 6th Annual Barrel Tastings, our exclusive Production Barn Tour and Tasting Event, gives guests an opportunity to sample future wine releases straight from the barrel.

Our team of winemaking experts will guide you through the wine production process from grape to glass, as well as the specifics of each wine you’ll be tasting. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres paired perfectly with each wine throughout the tour.

Featured Wines and Pairings to include:

2024 Delaney – Garlic Black Pepper Chicken Satay

2024 Estate Rosé – Fresh Cherry Jam and Cheese on Farm Bread

2024 Old Farm Winery Viognier – Mini Chicken Pot Pie

2024 Petit Manseng (aged in concrete) – Brie, Apple & Onion Jam

Farm Bread

2023 Cabernet Sauvignon – Cheddar Biscuit Cookie

2023 Reconciliation – Petite Frites Wrapped in Steak

Tannat Fort Desert Wine – Jefferson Donut with Cream Filling

This is your chance to sample wines straight from the barrel, talk to our expert winemaking team, and explore what goes into producing the wines you love! Barrel Tasting guests will receive exclusive discounts on cases of the featured wines.

Tours begin on the half hour from 11:30AM-5:00PM and last about an hour long. Tickets are $70 for the general public and $63 for wine club members.

Ages 21+ only.