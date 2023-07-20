Sailors and spectators alike will have a chance to participate in the historic 50th annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race hosted by St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM). The race is the oldest and longest overnight competition on the Chesapeake Bay. It begins Friday, August 4, at various times in the afternoon in Annapolis and ends Saturday, Aug. 5, at the College’s waterfront on the St. Mary’s River with post-race awards and festivities. There are race legs starting in Virginia, Solomons and the Potomac River. The race from Maryland’s modern-day capital to its colonial first capital in St. Mary’s City includes the Pride of Baltimore, a 105 ft. topsail schooner built to the lines of an 1812-era Baltimore Clipper.

About 125 competitors are expected to arrive at the College to participate in an all-day festive atmosphere Saturday including free rock and steel drum bands and a pay-what-you-wish concert by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. The public is also invited to the festivities and award ceremony dubbed “one of sailing’s 10 best parties” by Sailing World Magazine.