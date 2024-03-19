50 First Dates x The Renegade: March Speed Dating

💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆

🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks to fly and connections to ignite. 🔥

AGE RANGE: 25-37 years old

💃🕺 Prepare for a series of fun and fast-paced dates that will leave you wanting more. With limited time to make an impression, you’ll experience the thrill of meeting new people and discovering those special connections that could change your life forever. 💞

✨ Whether you’re searching for your soulmate or simply looking to expand your social circle, this is an evening you won’t want to miss. Our expertly designed event ensures a comfortable and welcoming environment, making it easy to break the ice and let your authentic self shine. 💫

🌹 Don’t leave your romantic fate to chance – seize this opportunity to meet intriguing individuals who share your zest for life. Who knows, the person of your dreams could be just a conversation away! 😍

🎟️ Reserve your spot now for this unforgettable evening of speed dating at The Renegade. Spaces are limited, so act fast! We can’t wait to witness the magic of new connections and potential love stories unfold. ❤️

Our improved digital form will be provided for connecting you to your potential match(es)!

Check-in until 6:10 PM

Grace period will be 15 minutes after check-in to ensure that everyone gets the most out their experience!

Follow us on Instagram for event updates! @50firstdatesva