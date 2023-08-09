You are cordially invited to the year’s most anticipated event, the 3rd Annual Sneakers & Stilettos Gala, celebrating the fusion of fashion, culture, and footwear. As an esteemed sneaker enthusiast, your presence at this exclusive event would make it truly remarkable!

Date: Saturday, Oct 7th

Time: 8 pm to 1 am

Venue: The elegant and historic Smithsonian National Museum of African Art

Music will be provided by some of the hottest DJs in the DMV area

DJ Setfire🔥⭐️🔥

DJ Valet🔥⭐️🔥

DJ B Menace 🔥⭐️🔥

Hosted by KickBackKings very own Tony Tate🎤

Join us for an unforgettable evening dedicated to the artistry and innovation of sneakers. Immerse yourself in a captivating atmosphere filled with stunning displays and an exquisite showcase of the latest sneaker releases. Enjoy ” OPEN BAR” wine and spirits with your ticket purchase all night. VIP guests can indulge in delectable cuisine and have priority access to a private lounge, including a “Top Shelf” Open Bar.

Dress to impress, as this gala is an opportunity to showcase your style and pay homage to the sneaker culture that has captivated us all. From classic kicks to cutting-edge designs, this is the perfect occasion to flaunt your favorite pair with confidence and flair.

The Dress Code will be Strictly Enforced🚫🚫Formal (suit/tie or dress/gown) “ABSOLUTELY NO Jeans or Athletic Clothing.” Ladies, if you choose to wear heels, you’ll have the option of changing into your sneakers at the shoe & coat check, on the lower level.

Come network with a diverse group of professionals from the DMV and all over the U.S. Tickets are on sale now!!

All sales are final, NO REFUNDS.

In addition to the event, we will be doing a Sneaker Drive and donations of your new or lightly worn shoes will be collected and given back to those in need in the local community.

By participating in this event, you grant the event organizers full rights to use the images resulting from the photography/video filming and any reproductions or adaptations of the photographs for fundraising, publicity, or other purposes to help achieve the group’s aims. You also agree to recieve marketing information and updates in regards to the event. This might include (but is not limited to) the right to use them in their printed and online publicity, social media, press releases, and funding applications.