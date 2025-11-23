3rd Annual Kensington Holiday Market
Saturday, November 29, 2025

3rd Annual Kensington Holiday Market

10241 Kensington Pkwy, Kensington, MD 20895
Kensington

BabyCat Brewery Parking Lot

Free Admission

Cozy outdoor food and gift market hosted by Olive & Loom and BabyCat Brewery. Features great holiday giftables from local DMV artisans – perfect for homemade gifts, holiday treats, warm (and frosty) drinks, and live music. Held November 29 & 30 from 11 – 5.

ArtistsEventsFood + DrinkLive MusicOutdoor Activities

Date

Saturday, November 29, 2025 11:00 am
Doors open at 11:00 am

BabyCat Brewery Parking Lot
