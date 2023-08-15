3rd Annual District Choreographer’s Dance Festival

Dance Place kicks off our 44th season with year three of the District Choreographers Dance Festival (DCDF)! This ticketed event is a two day festival in celebration of DC’s rich dance community, featuring choreographers and dancers specifically based in the DMV area. With presentations of both site-specific work and theater performances, the District Choreographer’s Dance Festival (DCDF) is a dynamic and compelling celebration of local dance innovators. Dance Place is thrilled to continue nurturing the resurgence and renaissance of our local dance scene, as local choreographers bring their exciting work to our campus at this year’s festival, and throughout our 2023-2024 season!

Featured artists include: Malik Burnett, Gerson Lanza, ReVision Dance Company, Claire Alrich, Orange Grove Dance, Kyoko Fujimoto and Daché Green.