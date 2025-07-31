3rd Annual Caribbean Cultural Concert
Saturday, August 9, 2025

1325 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20004 United States

Freedom Plaza

The Mayor’s Office of Caribbean Cultural Affairs (MOCCA) and the D.C.Caribbean Carnival, Inc. (DCCC present the 3rd Annual Caribbean Cultural Concert.

The 7- hours of FREE cultural exposition will be tailored to all residents and visitors of the Nation’s Capital and will showcase a Kiddies Carnival, Cultural Dancers, Costumed Dancers, the pulsating rhythms of Steelband, Rumba Band, Soca and Reggae Band, Parade of Costumes and Caribbean DJ.

Saturday, August 9, 2025 02:00 pm

