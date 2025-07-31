The Mayor’s Office of Caribbean Cultural Affairs (MOCCA) and the D.C.Caribbean Carnival, Inc. (DCCC present the 3rd Annual Caribbean Cultural Concert.

The 7- hours of FREE cultural exposition will be tailored to all residents and visitors of the Nation’s Capital and will showcase a Kiddies Carnival, Cultural Dancers, Costumed Dancers, the pulsating rhythms of Steelband, Rumba Band, Soca and Reggae Band, Parade of Costumes and Caribbean DJ.