3rd Annual Bands & Brews: Del Ray’s Summer Bar Crawl!

Join the fun and vibrant Del Ray community for a special summer event, featuring live music in outdoor restaurant venues along the Avenue! Bands & Brews: Del Ray’s Summer Bar Crawl takes place on Saturday, August 19th from 12:30-6pm. This event is being brought to you by the Del Ray Business Association and is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team. This year’s event will benefit The Friends of Duncan Library.

Register now – the first 250 registrants will get a swag bag with a 16 oz souvenir collectors cup! Advance tickets are $15 ($25 at the door), and include specials on cocktails, beer, and food at each of the 15+ participating restaurants, live music at every venue, trolley transportation, 50/50 raffles, a photo booth, and many more fun giveaways. You must be 21+ to participate in the crawl, but children and families are welcome at family friendly establishments and at the main stage at Pat Miller Square. Please keep in mind that this is likely to be a high volume event.

Check-in starts at 12:30 pm at Northside10 (10 E. Glebe Road) or Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap (401 E. Braddock Road) . Participants can crawl to other restaurants starting at 1pm. Late check-in available at Pat Miller Square(2312 Mount Vernon Avenue) after 2:30pm. You must check in at one of the locations to receive your bar crawl ticket.

Participating restaurants/Specials/Music (will be announced when ready)

We look forward to a fun event with everyone!