311 Tribute – “Unity” – 311 Day at Jammin’ Java

Unity is DC’s hard-hitting, gravity-defying 311 tribute band! Unity has been bringing all of the 311 classics to Jammin’ Java since 2011, and will be back this year for another celebration. From Do You Right to Brodels, Transistor to Sunset in July, Unity will take you on a journey through all of the best years of 311 hits. With an amazing reproduction of 311’s sound and enough energy to blow the roof off, this 311 tribute is definitely the place to be. Trust us when we say, you won’t believe your ears!