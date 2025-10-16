30th Annual Joseph L. Rauh, Jr. Lecture
Friday, October 24, 2025

4200 Connecticut Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20008

The annual Joseph L. Rauh, Jr. Lecture series serves as a dedicated forum at UDC Law in which leading members of the bench or bar speak directly to the people of the District and the law school community on issues of vital importance to the practice of law in the public interest.

Established in 1993 in honor of the late civil liberties attorney and founding member of the law school Board of Governors Joe Rauh, some of the nation’s most respected civil rights and public interest figures – including then-U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor and many others – have delivered the Rauh Lecture.

The Rauh Lecture, which is open to the public and free of charge, includes a catered reception at the conclusion of the event courtesy of the D.C. School of Law Foundation

Friday, October 24, 2025 05:30 pm

UDC Theater of Arts
