Friday, September 8, 2023

30th Anniversary Weekend at Black Cat

1811 14th St. NW, DC
Shaw // Logan Circle

Black Cat

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$30+

About This Event

The Black Cat opened its doors in early September, 1993. Thirty years later we’re still the best place to find new music in DC. To celebrate our anniversary we’ve invited old friends and new to party with us over the course of two days. From local favorites to staff bands to punk legends, we’ve put together a lineup of artists that we love. Come dance with us as we look forward to another 30 great years.

Tags

DJDanceLive Music

Interests

, ,

Share with friends

Date

Friday, September 8, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

Black Cat
View Map