2nd Annual Pursuit Corporate Pickleball Tournament

Join Pursuit Sports Group for The 2nd Annual Pursuit Corporate Tournament on Saturday, September 30, 2023. This fundraiser for Suburban Hospital is an excellent way to give back, have fun playing Pickleball, and network with business leaders, entrepreneurs, and our special celebrity guests. We have limited spots for individuals and company teams, so please register at your earliest convenience. Otherwise, please join us as guests to watch the games and get a gift bag to enjoy food, beverages, live music, and more! Thank you.