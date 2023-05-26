2nd Annual Pride Brunch

Sip bottomless bubbles, Mardi Gras-inspired spirits, Hurricanes and the Southern Decadence cocktails, and New Orleans-inspired bites to the sounds of local DJ Alex Love – all while celebrating the incredible worth of each and everyone present. Post brunch, shake off the excitement at the tea dance from 1:30 to 3:00 pm to DJ Tanner in the atrium next to the festivities.

Raise a (bottomless) glass to Pride, during a show-stopping, gourmet brunch for a good cause. A fabulous take on the iconic Sunday Brunch at Seasons, Pride Brunch at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC features beats by the city’s preeminent DJs, drag performance entertainment, and activism – all under a true rainbow of colours. Hosted by professional singer/song-writer and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jujubee, guests are guaranteed a spirited and fun afternoon full of pride.

This year the Hotel team is also honoured to announce that Dr. Anthony Fauci will be recognized at the event with the inaugural Worthy Mentor Award for his career dedication to the LGBTQ+ community, including his leadership in research, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS.

Created in partnership with Nora Lee by Brandt Ricca, the 2023 Pride Brunch will benefit Worthy Mentoring, a non-profit empowering the LGBTQ+ community in coming out and being out. Worthy Mentoring connects LGBTQ+ mentees with vetted, verified, and trained mentors all through a free mobile iOS and Android App.