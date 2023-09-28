2nd Annual Fall Festival at the Farm at Halley Rise

Come celebrate fall at the Farm at Halley Rise! From free kid-friendly scavenger hunts, to farm tours, to bouquet making stands, there’s something for everyone. We’ll have live music from the wonderful band, The Dirty Grass Players, the Roaming Rooster Food Truck will be on-site selling delicious lunch, and A.M. Kettle will be selling a variety of popcorn! Bring your family, and enjoy a day filled with fun fall activities!

What to expect!

(Slightly) Spooky Scavenger Hunt (free!): Grab a scavenger hunt card and find the (slightly) spooky decorations set up throughout the Farm. Kids will get to explore different areas of the garden while checking boxes off on their scavenger hunt. There’s even a great prize for those who finish the hunt!

Pumpkin Painting Station (free, while supplies last): Get creative and decorate a small pumpkin from a local farm!

Farm Tours (free!): We’ll offer tours of the farm every hour from noon-2pm. Learn all about the Farm at Halley Rise from one of our knowledgeable farmers!

Bouquet Making (free, while supplies last!): Try your hand at flower arranging! An Up Top Acres farmer will give you tips and tricks for arranging a beautiful bouquet to bring home!

Lawn Games: Come play corn hole, giant jenga, and giant connect-four!

Lunch: Grab lunch from the delicious food truck, Roaming Rooster!

Kettle Corn: A.M. Kettle will be on-site selling kettle corn– one of the best fall treats!