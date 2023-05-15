2nd Annual Crossroads Community Fair

Come taste the world at the second annual Crossroads Community Food Fair!

Join us on Sunday, May 21, 2023, for a day of delicious hyper-local food and community fun as the talented foodpreneurs of the TPSS Community Kitchen pop up along Laurel Avenue. Enjoy an incredible variety of sweet and savory eats and drinks from 15+ food businesses based in Takoma Park, including empanadas, Detroit-style pizza, burritos, tacos, pupusas, Vietnamese noodles and bánh mì, mac-n-cheese, nut butters and healthy nut snacks, mushroom jerky and soufflés, herb-infused teas, locally roasted Guatemalan coffee, sea-moss infused waters, baked goods and vegan treats, artisanal chocolate and cotton candy, and ice cream sammies. And meet the makers!