For the weekend of October 14-15, Bethesda Row’s Arts and Entertainment District will transform into a massive outdoor art gallery featuring ceramics, drawing, fiber, glass, printmaking, jewelry, metalwork, painting, photography, sculpture, and other disciples from 165 carefully jury-selected artists around the country. The 25th Annual Bethesda Row Arts Festival, which has been recognized as one of the most important art events in the country by Art Fair Sourcebook and Sunshine Artists will run from Saturday, October 14 (11am-6pm) to Sunday, October 15, (10am-5pm) attracting more than 25,000 art patrons over the two-day event.

This year’s festival will have an injection of energy with 40% new artists from around the country. For loyal visitors, this means a return of their favorites with the addition of countless new art to experience. Thanks to Co-Directors Jon Gann and Jim Taglauer, who took over in 2019, an increase in the standards for artist acceptance, facilitated by a discerning jury selection process, has brought in a record number of applications.

Local art lovers will be pleased to learn that in addition to the 26 states plus parts of Canada represented by artists in this year’s show, nearly a fifth are based regionally, and nearly half are new to the festival this year.

“Festivals like this give us the opportunity to connect. In our digital world, we miss so many personal exchanges – things that make up the stories of our lives. We buy mass-produced home decor, or through online maker sites without knowing anything about the process or the person who created it. Art festivals like BRAF allow people to bring meaning to the items that make their space a home. Come meet the artist behind the art that inspires you” says Jon Gann, Festival Co-Director.

The Festival is free and open to the public. More information is available at www.bethesdarowarts.org.