20’s & 30’s DC Singles Happy Hour

You all asked, and were delivering! Our sold out September Singles Happy Hour was such a success, were throwing another! This time we are hosting at an even better venue, with a larger space, more drink specials, and more food specials. Join us for a fun-filled evening at Johnny Pistolas, located on 18th Street Northwest in Washington, DC. Get ready to mingle, laugh, and meet other fun singles in the area. This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to make new connections and maybe even find your next date! Enjoy delicious drinks, great music, and a lively atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this exciting event, tickets will most likely sell out again so get yours ASAP. See you there!

**Women: Nervous to come alone? We got you. Women only will be able to come early to the event (6:30-7) to grab a drink make friends, and find a wing woman for the night.

Drinks:

$5 Draft beers and Corona

$7 House Margs, Raspberry Spritz, and Rum Punch

$8 House Red and White wine

$40 House Margarita Pitcher

Eats:

$7 Tostada, De Tinga, Flautas, Queso Fundido

$8 Guacamole, Mexican Fries