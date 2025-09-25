2025 Taste of Bethesda
Norfolk, St. Elmo, Cordell, Del Ray and Auburn Avenues

Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle

About This Event

The 33rd annual Taste of Bethesda is Saturday, October 4 from 11am–4pm and will feature Bethesda’s best restaurants, four stages of live entertainment, activities for kids and more!

The event is held along Norfolk, St. Elmo, Cordell, Del Ray and Auburn Avenues in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. Taste of Bethesda is located just three blocks from the Bethesda Metro.

Admission to the Taste of Bethesda is free. Taste tickets are sold on-site in bundles of four tickets for $5. Food servings cost one to four tickets. Restaurants serve delectable dishes from 11am–4pm. Ticket sales end at 3:30pm.!

