2025 Lawyers Have Heart 10K, 5K & Fun Walk

In November 1990, Washingtonian magazine published an article entitled “First, Kill All the Lawyers” (a play on a Shakespeare quote taken from Henry VI, Part III), portraying DC’s legal community as “heartless.”

Motivated by the article and by personal ties to heart disease, DC lawyers, Richard Frank and Alan Raul, sought to prove that lawyers DO have heart by establishing a community wide philanthropic effort to benefit the American Heart Association. On May 19, 1991, the inaugural Lawyers Have Heart 10k Run and Fun Walk took place. Fast forward to 2008 when Lawyers Have Heart expanded to Boston.

Today, in both DC and Boston, Lawyers Have Heart races host thousands of runners and walkers annually all while sending the clear message that lawyers do, in fact, have heart.

Since the events’ inceptions, over $20 million has been raised to support the life-saving research, education, and community programs of the American Heart Association. This is not just another finish line. It’s a movement for the health and well-being of all of us and our communities!