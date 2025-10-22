2025 DC Beer Festival

The DC Beer Festival returns to Nationals Park, bringing together dozens of craft breweries , featuring their spring seasonal beers. Taking place throughout the stadium’s concourse including Centerfield Plaza, Budweiser Brew House, Bud Light Loft and Budweiser Terrace, the DC Beer Fest will have over a dozen food trucks throughout as well as lawn games, DJs, and more!

General Admission is $55 and VIP Admission is $90 with a choice of two sessions: noon to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm. Admission includes unlimited tastings, with food sold separately. VIP Admission will allow attendees to access the warning track, dugouts, batting practice against live pitching, and receive a commemorative festival T Shirt. For additional event info, visit www.dcbeerfestival.com

*This is a 21 and over event. This event is rain or shine. Please note that new DC law requires that Nationals Park be a non smoking facility. As such, we’ve eliminated the smoking section of the event and smoking will not be allowed at the event.