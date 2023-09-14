2023 Solheim Cup Watch Party

Golf fans in the D.C. area can come cheer on Team USA as they tee off against Team Europe for the ultimate team award in women’s golf. They will be able to watch the best in the world to battle it out to be crowned Solheim Cup Champions. Those who attend will be able to meet and take photos with two of women’s golf’s biggest names and U.S. Solheim Cup Alumni, Paula Creamer and Jessica Korda. There will be drink specials including a signature Espresso Martini, Mimosas, and Bloody Mary’s, exclusive Team U.S.A. red, white, and blue giveaways and the option to enter for a chance to win a $500 LPGA Pro Shop gift card and 2024 Solheim Cup tickets. The 2024 Solheim Cup will be held in September of next year at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va.