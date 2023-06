2023 Queer Art Salon – Opening Reception

The 2023 Queer Art Salon exhibition, curated by Ashley Jaye Williams. This exhibition features works from sixteen DC area artists including Albert Ting, AnaMarie King, Anthony Le, Ashley Jaye Williams, C.S. Corbin, Chrystal Seawood, Daryle Locko, Idris Aguero, Kiel Posner, Lisa Marie Thalhammer, Nia Keturah Calhoun, Shyama Kuver, Taryn Harris, The Model Mutiny, Uyen Hoang, and Xena Ni.

Join us for the opening reception and Queer dance party.