2023 Ocean Conservancy International Coastal Cleanup DC – Kingman Island

Scientists estimate that 11 million metric tons of plastic enters our ocean every year on top of the estimated 200 million metric tons that currently circulate through our marine environments. These plastics not only threaten marine life­, but can also impact us. We depend on the ocean for the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the water we drink. Making a difference for our ocean is easy. The International Coastal Cleanup has brought together more than 17.5 million people from 150 countries and counting to be part of the world’s largest volunteer effort to protect the ocean. Volunteers have collected nearly 360 million pounds of trash along our coastlines and waterways! Will you join us this year?

Ocean Conservancy’s 2023 DC International Coastal Cleanup event is on Saturday, September 30th from 9:00am – 12:00pm. Join us on Kingman Island along the Anacostia River (near RFK) to remove debris before it reaches the ocean. Breakfast snacks, lunch and supplies will be provided, including sun screen and bug spray. **Just make sure to wear closed-toe shoes and bring a reusable water bottle!**

Don’t forget the Data! The information collected about the trash removed incredibly valuable for finding long term solutions for trash free seas. Be a part of the solution: download our Clean Swell app before the Cleanup to keep track of the trash you collect!