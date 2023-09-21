2023 Mooncake Workshop Date 2

2023 Mid-Autumn Festival is coming up again. Do you want to learn to make your own mooncakes? In this workshop, we will be preparing traditional literary mooncake flavors described in a Fall party in Yihong Garden from the Chinese classic novel The Dream of the Red Chamber. We will be preparing four mooncakes in all – two traditional wheat dough mooncakes filled with lotus seed paste and two gluten-free/vegan mooncakes filled with red bean paste. Additionally, we will provide materials for you to create two more mooncakes at home.