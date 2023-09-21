Sunday, September 24, 2023

2023 Mooncake Workshop Date 2

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
NoMa

Galeria kitchen inside La Cosecha @ The Union Market District

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$85 – $95

About This Event

2023 Mid-Autumn Festival is coming up again. Do you want to learn to make your own mooncakes? In this workshop, we will be preparing traditional literary mooncake flavors described in a Fall party in Yihong Garden from the Chinese classic novel The Dream of the Red Chamber. We will be preparing four mooncakes in all – two traditional wheat dough mooncakes filled with lotus seed paste and two gluten-free/vegan mooncakes filled with red bean paste. Additionally, we will provide materials for you to create two more mooncakes at home.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, September 24, 2023 06:30 pm

Location

Galeria kitchen inside La Cosecha @ The Union Market District
View Map