Saturday, October 21, 2023

2023 DC Water for People Hike

Western Ridge Trail Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase

Rock Creek Park Picnic Area 13

$25

About This Event

The Washington, DC Water For People Committee is hosting our annual hike fundraiser on Saturday, October 21, 2023! We’ll once again be returning to Rock Creek Park in Washington, DC, for a rolling 4(ish) mile hike in the woods – that’s shorter than the average woman walks daily to get to a water source. We’re planning a revised route this year!

wellnessOutdoor Activities

Saturday, October 21, 2023 09:30 am

Location

Rock Creek Park Picnic Area 13
