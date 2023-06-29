2023 DC Drag Awards

Member Price: $20 Learn More

Join us on Sunday, July 9th for the very first DC Drag Awards! Hosted by DC’s Cake Pop and Crystal Edge. Let’s come together and celebrate the amazing talents within the DC Drag Scene.

Doors at 8pm. Award Ceremony starts at 9pm. With performances by some of DC’s most iconic drag performers. Category is: black and white. Come dressed to the nines and show off your best black and white look.

Tickets go on sale on May 30th. Official nominees get announced on June 1st.