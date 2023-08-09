2023 Autumn Reggae Wine & Music Festival

Early Access Gates Open at 6AM

General Gates Open at 9AM

Event Begins at 10AM

Headliners:

Saturday, October 7: Jah Works (11AM-2PM) and Image Band (3PM-6PM)

Sunday, October 8: Shamans of Sound (11AM-2PM) and Eclipse International Band (3PM-6PM)

with DJ Sprang International as our daily DJ/Emcee!

General Admission Tickets Include:

– Samples of 19 different wines, varying from dry to sweet to fruit wine, and a souvenir stemless wine glass

– Samples of beer & cider from Red Shedman Farm Brewery

– Live music from 10 AM-6 PM, featuring two live bands per day

– Food & shopping from over 40 local vendors and artisans

– Full bottle sales available at the Pavilion and inside the Tasting Room

VIP Tickets Include:

All of the General Admission perks, PLUS

– Separate VIP Entry into the festival- no long wait!

– Access to the air-conditioned Abisso Hall for seating

– Specialty indoor tasting featuring 6 additional wines and specialty beer samples

– A souvenir stemless wine glass with a wine glass lanyard

– Indoor restroom facilities for VIP ticket holders only

Plus, Enjoy Discounted Tickets for Active & Retired Military, Designated Drivers, and Children Ages 18-20!