2023 Autumn Reggae Wine & Music Festival

Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
Linganore WinecellarsMore details
Early Access Gates Open at 6AM
General Gates Open at 9AM
Event Begins at 10AM
Headliners:
Saturday, October 7: Jah Works (11AM-2PM) and Image Band (3PM-6PM)
Sunday, October 8: Shamans of Sound (11AM-2PM) and Eclipse International Band (3PM-6PM)
with DJ Sprang International as our daily DJ/Emcee!
General Admission Tickets Include:
– Samples of 19 different wines, varying from dry to sweet to fruit wine, and a souvenir stemless wine glass
– Samples of beer & cider from Red Shedman Farm Brewery
– Live music from 10 AM-6 PM, featuring two live bands per day
– Food & shopping from over 40 local vendors and artisans
– Full bottle sales available at the Pavilion and inside the Tasting Room
VIP Tickets Include:
All of the General Admission perks, PLUS
– Separate VIP Entry into the festival- no long wait!
– Access to the air-conditioned Abisso Hall for seating
– Specialty indoor tasting featuring 6 additional wines and specialty beer samples
– A souvenir stemless wine glass with a wine glass lanyard
– Indoor restroom facilities for VIP ticket holders only
Plus, Enjoy Discounted Tickets for Active & Retired Military, Designated Drivers, and Children Ages 18-20!
