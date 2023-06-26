Saturday, August 26, 2023

2023 Around the World Cultural Food Festival

100 Madison St. Alexandria, VA
Alexandria

Oronoco Bay

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

The Around the World Cultural Food festival is coming back in 2023 to the beautiful, waterfront Oronoco Bay Park in Old Town Alexandria, VA, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is admission free, with plenty of national dishes and beverages available for purchase. A national dish is any country’s culinary, and to a large extent, cultural identity.

The event is pet friendly and will occur rain or shine.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, August 26, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Oronoco Bay
View Map