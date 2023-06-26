2023 Around the World Cultural Food Festival

The Around the World Cultural Food festival is coming back in 2023 to the beautiful, waterfront Oronoco Bay Park in Old Town Alexandria, VA, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is admission free, with plenty of national dishes and beverages available for purchase. A national dish is any country’s culinary, and to a large extent, cultural identity.

The event is pet friendly and will occur rain or shine.