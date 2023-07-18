Welcome to the 2023 Around the World Cultural Food Festival, the largest outdoor cultural food festival in the Washington D.C. metro area celebrating the rich intercultural diversity!! Come join us at Oronoco Bay Park in Old Town Alexandria, on Saturday, August 27th from 11:00am to 7:00pm and enjoy more ethnic food vendors, more artisans and crafters and more traditional performances!

The event is free of charge, with plenty of food and beverages available for purchase. The participants will have the opportunity to taste authentic traditional food from our food vendors while watching a diverse folk show with singers and dancers from countries around the world.

This year, we are taking our patrons on a one day trip around the world right in their back yard and present the cuisine, culture and traditions of over forty (40) countries participating in the event. We invite everyone to come and enjoy as

FREE ADMISSION. PET FRIENDLY. RAIN OR SHINE EVENT.