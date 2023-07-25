2023-2024 Season Kick-Off BBQ! at Washington Project for the Arts

Come one, come all! Join us on Saturday, Sept 9, 1-4pm for the 2023-2024 WPA Season Kick-Off BBQ!

This is your chance to get a sneak peak of all that we’re cooking up for you in the year ahead. We’ll be lifting a glass to toast our 2023-2024 Artist-Organizers and learning about all the fabulous things they’re planning for their projects with WPA. There’s so much to celebrate as we embark on our 48th Season together!

Food & Drink is included with your ticket purchase.