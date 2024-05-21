Friday, June 7th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
DANDY: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series
The Modern at Art Place
OPERA ULTRA LOUNGEMore details
🌈 Official Pride Event Announcement 🌈
CAPITAL PRIDE HONORS AFTER PARTY
For the first time ever, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with CAPITAL PRIDE ALLIANCE to bring you the 1st Annual Pride GALA: Elegance After Dark! 🌟
We’ve teamed up with leading promoters across our community to create a truly beautiful event. Our goal is to unite the diverse LGBT+ events and groups throughout our city, celebrating PRIDE together as one!
📍 Venue: Opera in DC, a Level A Nightclub
📅 Date: May 31st
⏰ Time: 10 PM to 3 AM
💰 Entry: $25
Highlights Include:
• 16 VIP Tables Available (DM to reserve, minimum one bottle)
• Music by DJs CYD and Bambino
• Accessibility: Space is ADA accessible, with elevator access through the lobby upstairs.
*Dress Code: Dress to impress in *all black.
Join us for a night of elegance, unity, and celebration. This is the best time of the year to shine and show your pride! See you there! 🎶💃🏳️🌈💃✨
For reservations and more info, DM us today! #PrideGala #EleganceAfterDark #CelebratePride