🌈 Official Pride Event Announcement 🌈

CAPITAL PRIDE HONORS AFTER PARTY

For the first time ever, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with CAPITAL PRIDE ALLIANCE to bring you the 1st Annual Pride GALA: Elegance After Dark! 🌟

We’ve teamed up with leading promoters across our community to create a truly beautiful event. Our goal is to unite the diverse LGBT+ events and groups throughout our city, celebrating PRIDE together as one!

📍 Venue: Opera in DC, a Level A Nightclub

📅 Date: May 31st

⏰ Time: 10 PM to 3 AM

💰 Entry: $25

Highlights Include:

•⁠ ⁠16 VIP Tables Available (DM to reserve, minimum one bottle)

•⁠ ⁠Music by DJs CYD and Bambino

•⁠ ⁠Accessibility: Space is ADA accessible, with elevator access through the lobby upstairs.

*Dress Code: Dress to impress in *all black.

Join us for a night of elegance, unity, and celebration. This is the best time of the year to shine and show your pride! See you there! 🎶💃🏳️‍🌈💃✨

For reservations and more info, DM us today! #PrideGala #EleganceAfterDark #CelebratePride