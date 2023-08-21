Join the Freedom Forum for a First Amendment festival of freedom-filled fun for everyone. Play all day with family fun outdoor games, face painting, photo ops and a scavenger hunt. Visit a fictional world with free lunch – but no First Amendment – at an immersive theatrical experience Freedom Lost Café. Put your freedoms into action with kits to petition your representatives. Be inspired by stories of young people who stood up for their rights. Go behind the scenes of news and satire with writers from The Onion and TikToker “Under the Desk News” and explore athlete activism with Nate Boyer, former NFL player and Green Beret. Check out news from around the world. Close the day with free comedy and live music by Rahmein Mostafavi, Ron Funches and JWX: The Jarreau Williams Experience.