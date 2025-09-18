1A Fest 2025

Saturday, September 20th, 2025 @ 10:00:am
Opening Weekend Celebration
Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream
The Wharf – District PierMore details
A Celebration of Free Expression. Brought to you by the First Amendment.
Join Freedom Forum for a free, family-friendly festival to celebrate the everyday freedoms all of us enjoy and the vital role they play in American life — all brought to you by the First Amendment.
Come for free performances and activities on The Wharf’s District Pier featuring music, food, 1A swag giveaways and more on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m.
