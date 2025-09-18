1A Fest 2025
Saturday, October 11, 2025

101 District Square SW, Washington, DC
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

The Wharf – District Pier

Free

About This Event

A Celebration of Free Expression. Brought to you by the First Amendment.
Join Freedom Forum for a free, family-friendly festival to celebrate the everyday freedoms all of us enjoy and the vital role they play in American life — all brought to you by the First Amendment.
Come for free performances and activities on The Wharf’s District Pier featuring music, food, 1A swag giveaways and more on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Date

