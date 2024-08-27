1A Fest 2024: A Celebration of Free Expression

Join us at The Wharf in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-6 p.m. for a free festival that celebrates the freedoms brought to you by the First Amendment.

Experience performances and conversations celebrating free expression featuring Jenn White, host of WAMU and NPR’s “1A”, comedy by actress and “The Daily Show” contributor Dulcé Sloan, and a go-go performance by EU presented by Don’t Mute DC at Pearl Street Warehouse.

Space is limited. All guests must reserve a ticket for admission to each Pearl Street performance. Tickets are free.

Enjoy live music all afternoon at the Grove Stage, free expression in action with Pulitzer Prize-winning Politico political cartoonist Matt Wuerker, and more at the Boathouse Stage. Plus, enjoy free First Amendment-themed food and drink, caricature drawings, giveaways and much more.

Thank you to our 1A Fest partners: WAMU 88.5 American Univeristy Radio,

USA Today Network/Gannett, Williams & Connolly LLP., Uber and Kilwins.