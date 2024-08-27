1A Fest 2024: A Celebration of Free Expression
Saturday, September 28, 2024

1A Fest 2024: A Celebration of Free Expression

760 Maine Ave. SW, Washington, District of Columbia 20024, US
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront The Wharf

The Wharf

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Festival is free to attend! All guests must reserve a ticket for admission to each of the Pearl Street Warehouse performances. Tickets are free. EU go-go band performance is for ages 21 and older.

About This Event

Join us at The Wharf in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-6 p.m. for a free festival that celebrates the freedoms brought to you by the First Amendment.

Experience performances and conversations celebrating free expression featuring Jenn White, host of WAMU and NPR’s “1A”, comedy by actress and “The Daily Show” contributor Dulcé Sloan, and a go-go performance by EU presented by Don’t Mute DC at Pearl Street Warehouse.

Space is limited. All guests must reserve a ticket for admission to each Pearl Street performance. Tickets are free.

Enjoy live music all afternoon at the Grove Stage, free expression in action with Pulitzer Prize-winning Politico political cartoonist Matt Wuerker, and more at the Boathouse Stage. Plus, enjoy free First Amendment-themed food and drink, caricature drawings, giveaways and much more.

Thank you to our 1A Fest partners: WAMU 88.5 American Univeristy Radio,
USA Today Network/Gannett, Williams & Connolly LLP., Uber and Kilwins.

Tags

Live performances

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, September 28, 2024 02:00 pm
Doors open at 02:00 pm

Location

The Wharf
View Map