1942 Tequila Cocktail Dinner

Join WHINO for an indulgent dining experience featuring Don Julio 1942 Tequilas with four food courses, each paired with a 1942 expression. The dinner will be led by experts in the field, who will take guests through the history and tradition of Don Julio, with how they are innovating the field of premium tequilas today. The tequilas will be served with each course, ranging from stand-alone pours, showcasing their unique flavors and aromas, to craft cocktails that complement each iteration.