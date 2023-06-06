Tuesday, June 20, 2023

1942 Tequila Cocktail Dinner

4238 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 2110 Arlington, VA
Ballston

WHINO

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$132+

About This Event

Join WHINO for an indulgent dining experience featuring Don Julio 1942 Tequilas with four food courses, each paired with a 1942 expression. The dinner will be led by experts in the field, who will take guests through the history and tradition of Don Julio, with how they are innovating the field of premium tequilas today. The tequilas will be served with each course, ranging from stand-alone pours, showcasing their unique flavors and aromas, to craft cocktails that complement each iteration.

Tags

mixologyrestaurantsFood + Drink

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

WHINO
View Map