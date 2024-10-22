13 Nights of Halloween at Wunder Garten

Join us at the beer garden for a spook-tacular time! With freakishly good drink specials, our haunted haven is the place to be this Halloween. Get in the spirit and dress up for our costume parties, where the scariest outfits have a chance to win wicked prizes. Don’t miss out on our Howl-Ween event, where you can bring your furry friends for a frighteningly fun time. Sit back and enjoy bone-chilling movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Shake your bones on the dance floor with our DJ dance parties. Plus, we’ve got live music on weekends to keep the party going. Join us for an unforgettable, chilling experience with even more surprises in store!