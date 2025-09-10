12th Annual Southwest Community Day
Saturday, September 13, 2025

1098 Delaware Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Lansburgh Park

Free

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omicron Eta Lambda Chapter and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Omicron Phi Zeta Chapter are partnering to host the 12th Annual SW Community Day at Lansburgh Park on Saturday, September 13th. Community residents and attendees can expect free food, free health screenings, a backpack giveaway with school supplies, live entertainment and special performances. The event is held in partnership with 20 community partners.

Saturday, September 13, 2025 11:00 am
