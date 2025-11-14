12/12 DMV Ska-Punk Party with Kill Lincoln!

December 12th

The Vault (Tysons, VA) Presents …

Kill Lincoln

American Television

Thirteen Towers

ALL AGES | Doors @ 7pm | Music @ 8pm

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/kill-lincoln-tysons-virginia-12-12-2025/event/15006319C25235CD

ADDITIONAL INFO

Kill Lincoln is a ska punk band from Washington DC, known for their singalongs, stage dives, and high energy shows. In 2024 the band released their 4th studio album “No Normal” on their own independent label Bad Time Records, following up 2020’s “Can’t Complain” and 2021’s “Wavebreaker” split with Less Than Jake. The band has toured extensively across the U.S., UK, Japan, and Canada on both headlining ventures as well as supporting acts like Less Than Jake, The Suicide Machines, The Slackers, and Big D & The Kids Table.”

American Television is a D.C. area Melodic punk rock band merging a classic skate-punk sound with infectious melody to deliver anthems of resistance and resilience. Their live show matches the sound – aggressive, poppy, and entertaining. American Television released new music September 19th. An EP titled You Are Not Alone, via Smartpunk Records.

Thirteen Towers formed in 2007 in Fairfax, VA, the 7-piece band blends Punk, Ska, and Rock sound to put on an incredible live show. The current lineup is fronted by the incredible voices of Dave Costello and Lindsay McCarthy in perfect harmony. The band evolved from punk roots to ska punk and have created lasting presence in the DMV over the last 18 years. As a testament to their efforts, Thirteen Towers have found themselves performing amongst the best ska bands on the planet at Virginia’s own International Supernova SkaFest multiple times and just released a new single, Collision in Time, in August of 2025.