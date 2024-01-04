11th Annual Hope for Hearts Casino Night
Saturday, February 24, 2024

801 Wharf St SW, Washington, District of Columbia 20024, US
Tickets are $150 per person. Includes premium open bar, food, live music, dancing, live casino action, silent auction and more!

The Hope for Hearts Casino Night is the largest charity event benefiting congenital heart defects (CHD) in Washington, D.C. The 10th Annual Hope for Hearts Casino Night is sure to be our best event yet. We will bring together over 300 supporters, sponsors and family members of those affected by congenital heart defects for an evening of great food and drink, dancing and exciting casino action!
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hope Marietta Foundation in our efforts to create CHD awareness and to help area families who are affected by the country’s most common birth defect. Your support will brighten the lives of the children fighting congenital heart defects every day.

Saturday, February 24, 2024 01:42 pm
