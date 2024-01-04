11th Annual Hope for Hearts Casino Night

The Hope for Hearts Casino Night is the largest charity event benefiting congenital heart defects (CHD) in Washington, D.C. The 10th Annual Hope for Hearts Casino Night is sure to be our best event yet. We will bring together over 300 supporters, sponsors and family members of those affected by congenital heart defects for an evening of great food and drink, dancing and exciting casino action!

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hope Marietta Foundation in our efforts to create CHD awareness and to help area families who are affected by the country’s most common birth defect. Your support will brighten the lives of the children fighting congenital heart defects every day.