10th Annual Santa Bowl Charity Flag Football Tournament

Saturday, December 6th, 2025 // 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Long Bridge Park – 475 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA 22202

Football with friends + $1,000 in prizes! (with 16+ teams)

Our annual Santa Bowl Flag Football Tournament is back, and this year we’re pumped to be partnering with Bridges to Independence again to collect supplies and toiletries for those experiencing homelessness in Arlington.

Our friends at Redbull will be providing music, entertainment, merchandise + more!

GAMEPLAY/RULES:

The Santa Bowl is a 7v7 Mixed Gender tournament at Long Bridge Park in Arlington.

Teams will be guaranteed 3 games, and the winning team will be awarded medals and a trophy.

Minimum team size is 10 players (team fee covers 14 spots).

All rules can be found here.

COST:

Individual

General Entry – $37.50 (NO TEAM PREPAID) , runs through November 30th

, runs through November 30th Late Fee added December 1st

Team (save per player when you pre-pay for a full team)

General Entry – $525 per team, runs through November 30

per team, runs through Late Entry – $650 per team begins on December 1st

Registration closes Tuesday, December 2nd or when tournament reaches capacity (whichever comes first)

IMPORTANT DATES:

Sunday, November 30th: General Entry price ends!

Monday, December 1st: $9 late fee added to individual registration

$9 late fee added to individual registration Tuesday, December 2nd: Individual and team registration ends

PRIZES:

Not only will your team have the chance to compete for flag football bragging rights and prizes, but the team that collects the most donations for Bridges to Independence will win a $300 gift card!

DONATION:

All rostered player will be encouraged to bring non-perishable item. These things can be toilet paper, paper towels, toothbrushes and other toiletry items (no food or toys), but feel free to get in the spirit of the season and go above and beyond for those in need.