Tuesday, September 9th, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
10th Annual Law Rocks Washington DC
The AtlantisMore details
About This Event
COME CELEBRATE 10 years of LAW ROCKS IN Washington DC!
Law Rocks started in London in 2009 and since then has spread around the world – raising $9 million and touring 31 cities and counting! Law Rocks mission is to promote music education for underprivileged youth and raise funds for local nonprofit organizations by combining the power of music and the generosity of the global legal community.
We accomplish our mission through epic battle of the band fundraising concerts in cities across the globe that star legal professionals-turned-rock stars.
5:00pm VIP Party
6:00pm Doors at The Atlantis
6:30pm Concert
All Ages.
Tickets will be sold at the door.
THE LINEUP
(Set times announced on August 28, 2025)
- Almost Noise (In The Basement) (Venable) rocking for Friends of ROAM
- Harmful Interference (Federal Communications Commission; Wireless Infrastructure Association; USTelecom; Verizon; Somos; Interlink Capital Strategies) rocking for Miriam’s Kitchen
- Larry and the LandLawyers (Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh) rocking for HomeAid National Capital Region
- Lex Loco (Maryland Office of the Attorney General; Kator, Parks, Weiser & Wright; Lutzker & Lutzker) rocking for Young Artists of America
- Malicious Code (BakerHostetler; Fish and Richardson; Taft Stettinius & Hollister) rocking for Catholic Charities Legal Network DC
- Night Work (Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld) rocking for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- The Precedents (Willkie Farr & Gallagher; Interactive Brokers; McGuireWoods; Miller Friel; DOJ Appellate Division) rocking for Gifts For The Homeless
- Sound Counsel (Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe) rocking for Words, Beats & Life
Donations are highly encouraged! Make sure to select the band Lex Loco after submitting a donation.
