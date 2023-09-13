10/5 NOTA Circuit Training – Thursday Evenings

Saturday, May 13th, 2023 @ 12:00:pm
Arts, Beats + Eats Festival
miXt Food Hall
Potomac Yard TargetMore details
Get ready for the weekend by getting your body moving with our bootcamp class that will combine cardiovascular exercises and strength training to give you a total body workout!
No equipment needed, just bring a water bottle and towel and we will see you there!
Classes are open to all skill levels.
What to bring:
More information will be provided in the weekly class email.
Interestsfitness
NeighborhoodAlexandria
