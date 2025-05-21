Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, May 24, 2025
🎹 Live Music + Laughs = Memorial Day Weekend Fun
172 Fleet St, National Harbor, MD 20745
Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano BarMore details
About This Event
Make This Weekend One to Remember at Bobby McKey’s! We’re throwing an EPIC party with nonstop live music, comedy, and sing-along fun at our high-energy dueling piano bar!
If you’re looking for something fun and totally different to do this weekend, check out Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar at National Harbor.
It’s a hilarious, high-energy, all-request live music show where the crowd controls the playlist (and yes, there are Jell-O shots 🍒 & confetti showers).
InterestsComedy, Events, Live Music, Live performances
NeighborhoodMD, National Harbor
