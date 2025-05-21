🎹 Live Music + Laughs = Memorial Day Weekend Fun
Saturday, May 24, 2025

172 Fleet St, National Harbor, MD 20745
Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar

Book now! Friday show tickets - $25 Saturday show tickets - $35

Make This Weekend One to Remember at Bobby McKey’s! We’re throwing an EPIC party with nonstop live music, comedy, and sing-along fun at our high-energy dueling piano bar!
If you’re looking for something fun and totally different to do this weekend, check out Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar at National Harbor.

It’s a hilarious, high-energy, all-request live music show where the crowd controls the playlist (and yes, there are Jell-O shots 🍒 & confetti showers).

Saturday, May 24, 2025 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

