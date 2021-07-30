Wylder Frontman Will McCarry Talks Writing for TV + DMV Roots

Indie folk band Wylder, known for delivering powerful lyrics and energetic melodies, is making a return to their home region this weekend. On July 31, the Fredericksburg, Virginia-based band is taking the stage at The Hamilton Live in downtown D.C. They are no strangers to the spotlight, with a repertoire that’s been featured on TV shows such as “The Good Doctor” and “Shameless” and across the airwaves on national radio stations like NPR and SiriusXM’s The Pulse.

Frontman Will McCarry started the band while at the University of Mary Washington, collecting friends and other musicians who attended the school. Performing on campus soon evolved into the band touring up and down the East Coast. The band released an EP and a record before they officially became Wylder in 2015. Along with McCarry, bandmates include Lonnie Southall (guitar, mandolin), Jackson Wright (bass, piano) and Mike Pingley (drums).

Ahead of their performance, we caught up with McCarry to discuss the band’s genesis, foray into television, musical influences and more.



District Fray: Take us back to the beginning. When and where did your band take shape?

Will McCarry: But the band came together when I was in college. I was at the University of Mary Washington and collected friends and other musicians who went [there], and we started playing on campus, and then eventually began doing short tours up and down the East Coast. And it all blossomed from there. We released a record and an EP before we became Wylder. And then in 2015, we [officially] became the band that we are now.

Is there a story behind the band name?

Wylder is just the idea of the wilderness. There’s lots of naturalistic elements to my lyrics and an organic quality to the music itself. And we thought Wylder was a nice reflection of that.

Do you remember the first time you picked up an instrument?

I had a best friend, [Sam], who played with me in high school. He came to me one day, when we were about 14 or 15 years old and said, “I think I’m gonna learn how to play guitar.” And so I learned how to play guitar too, mostly out of spite of not wanting to be left behind. And I immediately fell in love with it, and [started] writing songs. When I first started playing guitar, with whatever rudimentary skills I had, I would write a song with whatever chord I had learned that day. [We] would record with a webcam microphone. We didn’t know how to switch chords on the fly, so we would record one chord [at a time]. And then we would pause the webcam and position our fingers for the next chord, and record that cord into the computer. [Finally], we’d overdub it all with vocals. [So], I have been writing songs since before I even knew how to play guitar.

Are there any bands that have uniquely influenced your musical evolution?

I got really swept up in the indie folk scene, when [those bands] started to emerge. I would say that some of my favorites are Radical Face, The Paper Kites, Death Cab for Cutie, and The Shins. I [also] love Vampire Weekend; I think they’re just endlessly creative.

What sparked Wylder’s foray into television?

We got a really great partner to do licensing [for us]. We had never done an exclusive licensing partnership, but we gave it a try. And very quickly, we started getting a lot of hits for MTV programs, which was really cool. And so we saw our songs featured on shows like Teen Mom really regularly. And even though I don’t watch that show, as you can probably imagine, it was a chance to tune in and hear my music on the national platform. And it just continued to blossom from there. [Since then] we’ve been on the Good Doctor, Shameless, [and] there [are] ]a few other really cool placements coming up that I probably can’t mention yet, but we’ve gotten a few really great hits this year.

Has that exposure changed Wylder’s approach to creating music?

I always felt like the songs [we wrote] had a quality that would fit well on a TV show, movie or even in a commercial. But I never wrote for that specifically. And so, as I have gotten more hits, I’ve thought about ways in which to make the songs feel like they would work really well for that platform. And there are creative ways to do that, and still maintain your creative integrity, and write songs that are interesting and thoughtful, that also have a commercial appeal.

Are there other ways, over the years, that you’ve tweaked your song writing process?

Every song is different. And as I’ve gotten more experienced, I focus less on arrangement and more on lead melody and lyrics. That’s partially a result of wanting to continually make the songs each stand on their own, whether it’s an acoustic rendition, or a full band version. And with each record, I approach it differently. With “Golden Age Thinking,” our second album, I had a very specific goal in mind; it’s the concept record in a lot of ways. And so the lyrics are all about a connected topic. I had this idea about loss and our inability to move on from the past that I wanted to explore with that album. And so all those songs were connected when it comes to this new album that I’m working on. Each song is [arranged as] a vignette in a way that I haven’t done before.

Are there any songs that hold a special meaning for you?

Each one of my songs has a very special place in my heart. On my last record, Golden Age Thinking, “Right to My Head” is the one that always feels the most special to me because it represents closure. It represents closing the book for me on a challenging time in my own life. I wrote that for my fiance, and it feels like a moment [that] I was closing [one] chapter and beginning [a] new [one].

What excites you about performing at The Hamilton Live again?

We haven’t played out very much at all. We played about three or four shows last year, total. This is our first time back in D.C., which is our hometown, and that’s really exciting. The Hamilton has some of the best hospitality for artists and some of the best sound crew [personnel] and [it’s] just a joy to go and play there. They think of everything and make everything run incredibly smoothly.

What should fans be especially excited about ahead of your performance?

I think we’re probably going to play some new songs from the records coming up that I’m working on now. The guys [and] I have been arranging live versions and we’re really excited to get them out there.

Check out Wylder at The Hamilton Live on July 31 at 8 p.m. or listen to their music digitally on Spotify. To learn more about the band, visit here or follow them on Instagram @wyldermusic.

The Hamilton Live: 600 14th St. NW, DC; live.thehamiltondc.com // @hamiltondc

