Radar: To Do in D.C. 8.24-8.28

Maybe you’ve been missing out on the city’s music, or maybe you’ve been enjoying it all summer long. Either way, we’ve got plenty more concerts for you. And for the food and drink aficionados out there: In addition to two festivals geared specifically toward you this weekend, plenty of the city’s musical events take place at a restaurant or bar. Make multitasking the name of the game this weekend as you hit up D.C.’s offerings. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

8.24

The Decemberists

Hailing from Portland, Ore., eccentric indie-folk band The Decemberists combines rock and folk. Experience the band’s hits — including “Severed,” “Don’t Carry It All” and “Make You Better” — in their Wolf Trap debut. Folk and blues artist Jake Xerxes Fussell opens the evening. $50-$72. 8 p.m. Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

8.25

Lauv: All 4 Nothing Tour with Hayley Kiyoko

Lauv sings about the simplicity of childhood joy as well as his dejection in his second catchy album. Just released at the beginning of August, “All 4 Nothing” boils his reflections down into 13 can’t-miss tracks. See him perform alongside singer, dancer and actress Hayley Kiyoko at The Anthem. $46-$76. 7:30 p.m. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

Waltzer, Big Cry Country, More AM Than FM

Sophie Sputnik, AKA Waltzer, is a Chicago-based singer, songwriter and artist. Though her lyrics can get heavy, Waltzer’s stage performance has a sarcastic undertone that reverberates through the record and helps the listener stay afloat. Her message is clear, “Life is really hard / I’m messed up too / Let’s get through it together and laugh at all the weird.” She’ll be joined by Big Cry Country’s energetic rock and More AM Than PM’s punk/classic guitar rock mashup. $13. 8:30 p.m. Quarry House Tavern: 8401 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD; quarryhousetavern.com // @quarryhousetavern

8.26

Glitterer, Advertisement (LA), Posmic

Beer, burgers and rock n’ roll: Slash Run has everything you need to kick back and enjoy your Friday night. Jam out to Glitterer’s 2021 album “Life Is Not A Lesson,” enjoy Advertisement’s experiments with rhythm and genre and find your latest earworm in Posmic’s indie sound. $12. 9 p.m. Slash Run: 201 Upshur St. NW, DC; slashrun.com // @slashrundc

Hotel Zena Women’s Equality Day Celebration

Hotel Zena is hosting a celebration for Women’s Equality Day at Figleaf Bar & Lounge. The evening will include a photography showcase of “The Feminist Photos” by Liora K, lip print readings, tastings and mixology lessons with female-founded distillery Catoctin Creek, a bar menu takeover by exclusively female-founded and led distilleries and companies, live music and so many prizes! Proceeds from the evening will benefit Global Fund for Women. Free. 5 p.m. Figleaf Bar & Lounge at Hotel Zena: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; figleafdc.com // @figleafdc

Spookiest Ghoul Pageant

Halloween came early this year! Get ready to crown the spookiest ghoul in the town. See contestants Baphomette, Dabatha Christie, Hennessy, Jesus Vice 007, Jinx Demon and Karli Marx compete while you enjoy burgers and booze. The stakes are high: Winner gets books, prize money and their own one-night show. You won’t want to miss out. $7. 8 p.m. The Runaway: 3523 12th St. NE, DC; therunawaydc.com // @therunawaydc

8.27

2022 Around the World Cultural Food Festival

The Around the World Cultural Food Festival is coming back this year at the Oronoco Bay Park. Participating restaurants showcase and teach about their cultures through food, so enjoy some delicious dishes while watching a folk show. Once you’re full, go stroll through the booths presented by artisans and crafters. Free. 11 a.m. Oronoco Bay Park: 100 Madison St. Alexandria, VA; aroundtheworldfestival.com // @around_the_world_food_festival

Addison Grace

Addison Grace makes personal music for a universal audience, intimate songs which somehow manage to speak what the listener feels but cannot quite put into words. The 21-year-old Utah-based singer, songwriter and social media star has fast made a name for themself as a singular new artist through mesmerizing bedroom pop and an idiosyncratic online persona. $18-22. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

Breezy Supreme, Bellows, Ultra Deluxe

Looking to show some support for Maryland band Breezy Supreme? Interested in some wildly futuristic, plot-heavy sci-fi soundtracks by Ultra Deluxe? Ready to hear the pop/rock/country combo of Bellows’ latest album? Turn out to this Silver Spring pub and hear some noise. $13. 9:30 p.m. Quarry House Tavern: 8401 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD; quarryhousetavern.com // @quarryhousetavern

DC Metro Wine & Food Festival

Enjoy over 100 wines in an All-You-Care-To-Taste platform, from all over the world as well as from your favorite local Virginia producers. If you want liquor or beer, this is the place for you too. Plus, many of the producers on-site will have specialty wines for you to purchase. Great live music and a family friendly atmosphere. $42-$75. 12 p.m. Bull Run Special Events Center: 7700 Bull Run Dr. Centreville, VA; nova.uncorkthefun.com

8.28

The Beach Boys

Led by Mike Love, America’s favorite surf rockers continue to ride a wave unequaled in American music history — more than 60 years after the band first formed. The Beach Boys provide the perfect summer soundtrack with songs like “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and many more. $42-$82. 3 p.m. Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

The Pauses, Yes Vacancy, No One Sphere

With their sophomore release “Unbuilding,” the Pauses hit their sonic geyser. Attentive listeners can marvel at the resulting indie rocktronica glitz and glitter. Meanwhile, Yes Vacancy is pulling together a unique sound in the D.C. punk music scene. And No One Sphere just released its first album in March: You won’t want to miss hearing the culmination of 5 years of work from the local band. $13. 9 p.m. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; cometpingpong.com // @cometpingpong