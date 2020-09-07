Play
Photos by Krystina Gabrielle.
Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC
September 7, 2020 @ 4:15pm
On September 5, the
Washington Spirit fell 2-1 to Sky Blue FC in stoppage time at Segra Field. Sky Blue’s forward Ifeoma Onumonu scored the opening goal while Spirit defender Paige Nielsen tied the score with a late penalty kick. Sky Blue’s Midge Purce scored the game winner two minutes into stoppage time. The Spirit take on the Chicago Red Stars next Saturday at 12 p.m. EST. Photos by Krystina Gabrielle.
