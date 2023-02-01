Skincare is Self-Care: Tips on Finding the Right Skincare Routine

Intricate multi-step skincare routines have been all the rage the past few years, with social media viewers eagerly consuming their favorite influencer or celebrity’s skincare content in hopes of achieving similar results. But skincare doesn’t have to be fixated on meeting society’s unrealistic demands for flawless skin. It can be a chance to treat yourself each day, regardless of the number of steps or products. A chance to ease into the day and feel refreshed, or alternatively, to unwind before going to bed. Streamlining the number of steps to the essentials (unless 10+ steps bring you happiness, then you do you!) and shifting your mindset on why you’re doing a routine can be good for your skin and your overall wellbeing in the long run.

Becky Waddell, owner of the local holistic spa and natural skincare product shop Take Care, offers tips and recommendations on products to set you on the right path for an attainable, wellness-focused skincare routine.

District Fray: What are the essentials of a quality skincare routine?

Becky Waddell: No matter who you are, it’s all about hydration, especially in the winter — but truthfully, always! Skincare should be fully customized to your specific skin, needs, preferences and goals. [But on a general level people should use] a cleanser that cleans the skin without stripping, a treatment serum that hydrates and revitalizes, a treatment serum that addresses any specific skin concerns and then a cream to moisturize. After that, things like oils, balms, exfoliants and masks should be selected based on skin goals.

How often should people switch their skincare products?

It totally depends on how one’s skin is responding to their products. I tend to think folks should stick with what works instead of constantly changing new things. That said, it’s fine to explore new products. It’s super fun, after all! If you’re going to swap things in and out, I recommend not doing too many pieces of the routine at once. Changing too many skincare products makes it hard to know what is working and what could potentially be irritating. Seasonal changes are also a good time to make updates to your routine.

What additional skincare treatments should be considered for at-home care?

I think at-home tools are fantastic for meeting goals, but which one is right completely depends on the goals. Some come with more risk and potential for overdoing it, so I approach them with caution. Before purchasing a tool for at-home use, you should talk to your esthetician about your goals and make sure you choose a tool that meets your needs, and ideally, ask for suggestions on how frequently to use it and how to use it correctly.

Gua sha [a popular tool used to sculpt facial muscles], when used consistently and correctly, can yield very positive results. I love Sandra Lanshin Chiu of Lanshin’s video tutorials for a Traditional Chinese Medicine-trained perspective on this specific tool. There are too many folks who have no business telling others how to do gua sha these days and she really cuts through the noise.

To stay up-to-date on Waddell’s skincare recommendations, visit Take Care, open from 12-6 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekends. Follow her on Instagram @takecareshopdc (she frequently posts helpful skincare reels and makeup tutorials).

Take Care: 1338 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; takecareshopdc.com // @takecareshopdc

Waddell’s morning skincare routine

Cleanser: Laurel Oil Cleanser

Serums: Vintner’s Daughter Active Treatment Essence + Tata Harper Superkind Bio-Barrier Serum

Moisturizer: Ojai Wild Virgin Bloom Chamomile Facial Oil

Bonus: Ildi Pekar Tissue Repair Serum

Waddell’s favorite brands

Tammy Fender, Marie Veronique + Superkind collection from Tata Harper

Waddell’s favorite products

Ojai Wild’s Virgin Bloom Chamomile Facial Oil + Ildi Pekar’s Tissue Repair Serum

