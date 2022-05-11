Radar: To Do IN D.C. 5.12-5.15

This weekend, spend your days outdoors perusing novels at Georgetown’s Rare Book Fair and indulge in the finest selection of food and art at a Fairfax festival celebrating AAPI month. Mid-May is that weird in-between the end of spring and soon-to-be summer, in alignment with this, Washington’s longer evenings are filled with everything from theatre and drag shows to comedy and techno. End the weekend by learning how to make your own hot sauce at 3 Stars Brewing and head down to The Wharf for the annual run of the Chihuahuas. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

5.12

haus of bambi: Pantheon

Pantheon is an invocation, through performance, of the drag deities of D.C. nightlife. Held at Capo in Shaw, the work brings audiences into the club to witness and participate in its rite. It is an evening of self-mythology and ceremony through which the artists construct, explore, and assert their own queer divinity. $10+. 8 p.m. Capo Deli: 715A Florida Ave. NW, DC; capodeli.com // @capoitaliandeli

Into The Future of Fashion

Fashion isn’t just what you wear. It’s how you wear it. This event comprises a celebrity-filled panel discussion, a live DJ and hosting responsibilities taken care of by HBO Max’s “Legendary” emcee Dashaun Wesley. Showcasing the futurist attitudes of modern fashion, the event will shine a light on the groundbreaking designers kick-starting this new shift. See the designs that will one day fill your closet at this tribute to human ingenuity. Free. 6 p.m. Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building: 900 Jefferson Dr. SW, DC; aib.si.edu // @smithsonianaib

MOTHER of All Comedy Shows

This is a stand up comedy show we can all enjoy. The MOTHER of All Comedy shows brings together amazing comedians for a hilarious stand up comedy show presented at Busboys and Poets Takoma. This show is a comedy by women and funny for everyone so bring your boo, your bestie, your boss, your babe and get ready for the laughs. $15-$20. 7 p.m. Busboys and Poets Takoma: 235 Carroll St. NW, DC; busboysandpoets.com // @busboysandpoets

Shakespeare Theatre Company Premiere of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town

Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town continues to leave audiences awestruck with wonder and a shared sense of our humanity. Guided by an amiable stage manager, the theatre becomes turn-of-the-century Grover’s Corners, where the occurrences of everyday life reveal universal truths about community and love, life, and death. $49-$112. 7.30 p.m. Sidney Harman Hall at Shakespeare Theatre Company: 610 F St. NW, DC; shakespearetheatre.org // @shakespeareindc

5.13

Strike a Prose: Time, Memory & History

In this creative writing workshop, we will write stories (nonfiction and fiction) exploring the themes of homeland and migration. Guided writing exercises inspired by works of art in the exhibition “Hung Liu: Portraits of Promised Lands” will help us develop rich narratives that weave in our own personal and family histories. $12. 10 a.m. National Portrait Gallery: 8th St. and G St., DC npg.si.edu // @smithsoniannpg

“This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World” Opening Party

SAAM’s Renwick Gallery invites you to experience American art with their newest exhibition, “This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World.” Activating two floors with artworks that honor the history of studio craft while introducing contemporary narratives, this exhibit features a plethora of artists and highlights the role that artists play in our world to spark essential conversations and activism. $125-$200. 7.30 p.m. Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum: Pennsylvania Ave. at 17th St. NW, DC; americanart.si.edu // @americanart

5.13-5.15

Georgetown Rare Book Fair

The City Tavern Preservation Foundation cordially invites you to The Georgetown Rare Book Fair. Bringing antiquarian booksellers from across the country to D.C.’s City Tavern Club, this event offers exquisite literary choices alongside wine, beer, specially-themed cocktails, canapes, musical entertainment and first access to texts in this historic venue dating back to 1796. There will be an expert appraiser on hand to value any books that you bring. Free–$50. City Tavern: 3206 M St. NW, DC; citytavernclubdc.org // @citytavernclub_dc

5.14

Anja Schneider at Flash

There is no one thing that Anja is known for, which shows the impact she’s had on electronic music. She founded Mobilee Records, which provided a pathway for the likes of Maya Jane Coles, Solomun, and Nicole Moudaber before their jump to the forefront of the scene today. Anja left Mobilee, to focus on her music and label Sous Music, where she continues to push and develop talent such as Francesca Lombardo, Billy Turner, Madben, Markus Suckut and Angioma among others. $15+. 10 p.m. Flash: 645 Florida Ave. NW, DC; flashdc.com // @flashclubdc

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington Spring Affair 2022

On behalf of their Board of Directors, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington is thrilled to invite you to their annual fundraiser, “Spring Affair.” This year’s theme will be “Once Upon A Time…” and has the GMCW return to the glamorous Ritz-Carlton for an evening of fun and excitement. Join this wonderful organization for dinner, entertainment, special presentations, an open-bar reception, the Harmony Award winners, live and silent auctions, plus drag legend Miss Richfield 1981 as a special celebrity guest emcee. $225+. 6:30 p.m. The Ritz-Carlton: 1150 22nd St. NW, DC; ritzcarlton.com // @ritzcarltonwashingtondc

Too Brunch Of A Good Time at Air Restaurant & Lounge

Air Restaurant & Lounge is proud to host the D.C. edition of “Too Brunch of A Good Time,” a brunch-based day party that starts at 3 p.m. and features the highlights of brunch cuisine. Join this wonderful 18th Street business for an evening of stellar music by DJ Relly Two Times and ambiance that sets the curve for D.C. day parties. $15-$100. 3 p.m. Air Restaurant & Lounge: 2473 18th St. NW, DC; theairdc.com // @theairdc

5.15

2022 Asian Festival on Main: Food & Arts in the City of Fairfax

To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Old Town Fairfax Business Association is partnering with local business owners and the City of Fairfax to bring you the 2nd Annual Asian Festival on Main. This special event was created to bring the community together and celebrate our cultural diversity through food, arts & craft, entertainment and education. Embrace the beauty of AAPI culture at a celebration meant to welcome all. Free. 12 p.m. Downtown Fairfax: 10417 Main St. Fairfax, VA; oldtownfairfax.org // @oldtownfairfaxba

Cultivate The City’s Hot Sauce Blending Workshop at 3 Stars Brewing

Join Cultivate The City’s interactive workshop and discover the art of making hot sauce from one of their lead farmers. Every year, CTC makes several different types of hot sauces from their red hot fresh peppers and are finally ready to share the knowledge and help you make your own. Learn of the secret ingredients that make their way into most of Cultivate The City’s sauces, how to determine heat levels without killing your taste buds and how to make a shelf-stable product with minimal processing. This event is muy caliente and takes place at D.C.’s 3 Stars Brewing Company. $30. 3 p.m. 3 Stars Brewing Company: 6400 Chillum Pl. NW, DC; 3starsbrewing.com // @eventsat3stars

The Wharf’s Running of the Chihuahuas

Celebrate the 10th Annual Running of the Chihuahuas and take part in amazing amenities like cold Pacifico beer, live music, family fun, and of course the races. Featuring over 90 Chihuahuas racing in groups of eight on a sixty foot “race track,” all the action is captured on a huge video wall and the winners take home pet-friendly gifts, prizes, and more. Free-$30. 2 p.m. District Pier at The Wharf: 101 District Sq. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc