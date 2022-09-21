Radar: To Do in D.C. 9.22-9.26

This weekend, we’ve got events for homebodies, party-goers and everything in between. Music, film, art and food — here, you’ll find all you need for the perfect fall (yes, it’s officially fall on Thursday) weekend.

9.22-10.12

Latin American Film Festival

Outside of Los Angeles, the DMV has the best film festival programming in the country. AFI Silver’s Latin American Film Festival is one of those reasons. Various prices and screening times. AFI Silver Theatre: 8633 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; afisilver.afi.com // @afisilvertheatre

9.22

Antología de la Zarzuela

The Pan American Symphony Orchestra presents some of the biggest moments from popular Spanish lyric opera in the gorgeous Terrace Theater. Good for the couple that wants to go dancing but cannot dance. $55+. 7:30 p.m. The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

9.23

Cinema Hearts

Cinema Hearts front person Caroline Weinroth is a legit beauty queen. She’s a legit good songwriter. She’s the figurative Miss World. $18+. 10 p.m. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; cometpingpong.com // @cometpingpong

Iceage

The now 5-piece had one of the best sets at this year’s Pitchfork Music Fest. See them where they’re meant to be seen: in a dark, sweaty club. $20. 8 p.m. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

Oktoberfest Beer Tasting & Dance

September! Oktoberfest! It makes sense and it doesn’t! $65+. 6:30 p.m. German-American Heritage Museum of the USA: 719 6th St. NW, DC; gahmusa.org // @germanamericanheritagemuseum

9.23-24

Art All Night

8 wards. 22 neighborhoods. Prepare yourself for zero sleep and lots of artful joy. Free. 7 p.m. Art All Night: dcartallnight.org // @dcartallnight

9.24

Amyl and the Sniffers

“Comfort To Me” was one of the best records released in 2021. See it live. $25. 10 p.m. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour

John is veering into Cher/KISS/Mötley Crüe territory with this final tour stuff. $350+. 8 p.m. Nationals Park: 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; mlb.com/nationals/ballpark/events // @nationalspark

S.G. Goodman

Do you like American music? I like American music. Related, if you like Jonathan Richman, you’ll most likely enjoy S.G. Goodman. $15+. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

9.25

Lil Nas X

They were supposed to be a one-hit wonder! Ha! Sold out. Secondary market tickets start at $100. 7:30 p.m. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

80s Rooftop Tea Dance

Get ready to dance the afternoon away to tunes mixed by DJ Matt Bailer. 21+. Free. 4 p.m. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

9.26

Fon Supper Club

Chef Byron Bradley Jr. will serve a 5-course tasting menu at the Primrose in collaboration with Sommelier Erica Christian. Fon will showcase myriad flavors from the African diaspora. Ticket sales end Friday 9/23. $200. 6 p.m. Primrose: 3000 12th St. NE, DC; empoweringthediner.com // @empoweringthediner

Sunny Day Real Estate

THIS IS WHAT EMO USED TO BE!!! $35+. 8 p.m. The Fillmore Silver Spring: 8656 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; livenation.com // @fillmoresilverspring

