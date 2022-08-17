Radar: To Do in D.C. 8.18-8.21

Amazing music is the lifeblood of the District. Whether it’s local acts keeping the scene on its feet or music legends passing by for nights of endless possibilities, this week’s digital radar pays tribute to the beauty of live music. Become a concert fanatic and tell your friends to get in on the inspiring journey. You have plenty of amazing venues to pass through and by all means, hit them all. Do your part to keep the District rocking all night long.

8.18

Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Wolf Trap

For over 40 years, this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has flipped genres like rock, punk and new wave on their heads. Best known for hits like “Alison,” “Pump It Up,” and “Everyday I Write The Book,” Costello’s latest album “The Boy Named If” showcases the artist “back at his best” and ready to rock the faces off the DMV. $37. 8 p.m. Filene Center at Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

Brandi Carlile at Merriweather Post Pavilion

She’s the Americana icon that’s giving the blues a sapphic spin. Thanks to a 2021 album release that garnered mass critical praise, Brandi Carlile has become an acoustic mainstay in the music world and is touring the country to share her gifts with fans and newcomers alike. See the magic happen live at Merriweather. $39.50+. 6:30 pm. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp

8.19

Lavender Farewell Show at DC9

One of the most beloved bands to grow right here in the District is saying goodbye (for now). Lavender is the indie band that has helped define the District sound and before they wish their lead singer Emily a “buen viaje” to Spain, join for a farewell show at DC9 that’ll not only capture their impact on the scene, but join together all the die-hard fans they inspired. $15. 7:30 p.m. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

The Shins at The Anthem

It’s been 21 years since The Shins released their debut LP and became titans of the indie world. Whether you’re a soft grunge Tumblr kid or a hipster from back in the day, join this amazing band for a show that’s over 20 years in the making. $49.50. 8 p.m. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

8.20

3 Dark Bands, One Amazing Show at The Runaway

The District can have a little bit of gloom and despair…as a treat. Join one of the DMV’s most punk rock venues for a night of goth-laced spectacle. Featuring incredible bands like NYC post-punks Pageant Girls, D.C.-based synth champ SYZYGYX (featuring DJ KANGAL) and Virginia goths Widow Rings, this stellar show will lift you up and then bring you down. $10-$15. 8:30 p.m. The Runaway: 3523 12th St. NE, DC; therunawaydc.com // @therunawaydc

​​Turtlenecked + Shallowhalo + Ajola at Quarry House Tavern

Punk rock to its core and never shying away from what’s new on the music scene, Quarry House Tavern is Silver Spring’s passionate response to the DMV’s venue needs. Featuring an out-of-sight lineup of spirited musicians from the area and beyond, make time for a night of endless possibilities and killer music. $15. 9:30 p.m. Quarry House Tavern: 8401 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD; quarryhousetavern.com // @quarryhousetavern

8.21

Dana Williams at Songbyrd

There’s a transformative power to Dana Williams’ voice, a rare ability to bend time and turn feeling bad into something impossibly lovely. Raised on singers like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, the L.A.-based artist brings a jazzy nonchalance to her delivery while drawing big emotion from the subtlest vocal movement. Join Songbyrd Music House and the rest of Washington for a night of incredible soul. $15. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

Blondie and Special Guests The Damned at The Anthem

Need we say more? Legendary D.C. venue The Anthem is playing host to the one and only Debbie Harry and the band that made her an icon, Blondie. Joined by punk rock pioneers The Damned, this night is sure to be one of monumental proportions and stories for the ages. $75. 8 p.m. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

